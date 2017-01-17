Sri Lanka strengthens Consumer Affairs Authority investigation officers force to safeguard consumers
Jan 23, Colombo: Faced with increasing price control issues in its domestic market, Sri Lanka has started enforcing new protection measures to safeguard its consumers from errant traders, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said. Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen on Saturday appointed 62 new Investigation Officers to strengthen the existing cadre of investigators at the Consumer Affairs Authority .
