Sri Lanka: Sirisena accelerates ‘Army and Archaeology’,...

Allocating more than 100 million rupees to Defence Ministry which comes under his direct rule, Mr Maithiripala has assigned weapons, ammunitions and armed personnel through the CDF to SL Archaeology Department, news sources in Colombo said. Commenting, Tamil-speaking Muslim activists in Ampaa'rai said they were being increasingly targeted by Sinhala extremist 'Archaeology and Army' paradigm being waged against them by H.B.A.K. Nilmalgoda, the assistant director of Archaeology for Ampaa'rai and Batticaloa and the Director General of Archaeology Department in Colombo Senerath Dissanayaka.

