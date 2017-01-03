Sri Lanka shares end at 9-month low; ...

Sri Lanka shares end at 9-month low; Keells down

Tuesday

Jan 3 Sri Lankan shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, hitting a nine-month closing low, as investors sold shares of market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc amid worries over a weakening rupee and rising interest rates. The Colombo stock index ended down 0.54 percent at 6,159.12, its lowest close since April 5. The bourse fell 9.7 percent in 2016, its second straight annual decline.

Chicago, IL

