Sri Lanka Rejects 'Surreptitious' Attempt to Decriminalize Homosexuality

Sections 365 and 365A of Sri Lanka's Penal Code state that "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" or "gross indecency with another person" is a crime that can be punished with imprisonment. "Sri Lanka is against Homosexuality, there was no proposal before the cabinet to legalise it" Govt spokesman Minister Rajitha Senaratne , cabinet spokesman and Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said that despite current laws there is little likelihood of arrests as gay sex is "not done in the open."

