Sri Lanka Rejects 'Surreptitious' Attempt to Decriminalize Homosexuality
Sections 365 and 365A of Sri Lanka's Penal Code state that "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" or "gross indecency with another person" is a crime that can be punished with imprisonment. "Sri Lanka is against Homosexuality, there was no proposal before the cabinet to legalise it" Govt spokesman Minister Rajitha Senaratne , cabinet spokesman and Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said that despite current laws there is little likelihood of arrests as gay sex is "not done in the open."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec 26
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC