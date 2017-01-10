Sri Lanka reduces import taxes on rice as prices escalate
Jan 06, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has decided to exempt the taxes on imported rice with immediate effect to arrest the escalation of prices in the domestic market. The Ministry of Finance said the measure was taken to prevent the general public from facing difficulties due to the increase in prices of rice.
