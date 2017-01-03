Sri Lanka readies a high level business delegation to accompany President to Iran
Jan 04, Colombo: Sri Lankan officials have started to assemble a high-powered national business delegation to send to Iran as President Maithripala Sirisena, is scheduled for a visit to Tehran later this month to expand relations with the Islamic Republic. "President Maithripala Sirisena's forthcoming tour of Iran could open many new doors of opportunities for Lankan businesses," the Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen said yesterday.
