Sri Lanka readies a high level busine...

Sri Lanka readies a high level business delegation to accompany President to Iran

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 04, Colombo: Sri Lankan officials have started to assemble a high-powered national business delegation to send to Iran as President Maithripala Sirisena, is scheduled for a visit to Tehran later this month to expand relations with the Islamic Republic. "President Maithripala Sirisena's forthcoming tour of Iran could open many new doors of opportunities for Lankan businesses," the Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen said yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,052 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,437

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC