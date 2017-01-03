Sri Lanka President launches new nati...

Sri Lanka President launches new national program 'Shrama Shakthi' to overcome poverty

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena entering the third year of his tenure today as the leader of the island nation said he is happy about what Sri Lanka has been able to achieve collectively as a country during the first two years in office. The Second Anniversary celebrations of the election of President Maithripala Sirisena took place at the BMICH today with the participation of the Prime Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Chief Minister of India's Andra Pradesh State Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Guest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,716,541

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC