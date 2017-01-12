Sri Lanka President instructs to get Tri-forces help for drought relief
Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to the officials to get the assistance of the Tri-forces in addition to the contribution of the public servants in the process of providing relief to the people affected by drought in the country. Addressing a gathering at the Commissioning & Passing-Out Parade at Sri Lanka Air Force Academy in China Bay on Friday, the President lauded the service rendered by the armed forces towards national security and in providing disaster relief to the people.
