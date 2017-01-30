Sri Lanka prepares to celebrate 69th Independence Day on Feb 4th

Jan 31, Colombo: This year Sri Lanka's 69th Independence Day will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4th at the Galle Face Green in Colombo under the theme 'National Unity', the Government Information Department said. The main celebrations at Galle Face will start at 8 a.m. and finish at 12 p.m. Special traffic plan is in effect around Galle Face until noon.

