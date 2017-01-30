Sri Lanka prepares to celebrate 69th Independence Day on Feb 4th
Jan 31, Colombo: This year Sri Lanka's 69th Independence Day will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4th at the Galle Face Green in Colombo under the theme 'National Unity', the Government Information Department said. The main celebrations at Galle Face will start at 8 a.m. and finish at 12 p.m. Special traffic plan is in effect around Galle Face until noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC