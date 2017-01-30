Sri Lanka prepares to celebrate 69th ...

Sri Lanka prepares to celebrate 69th Independence Day on Feb 4th

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 31, Colombo: This year Sri Lanka's 69th Independence Day will be celebrated on Saturday, February 4th at the Galle Face Green in Colombo under the theme 'National Unity', the Government Information Department said. The main celebrations at Galle Face will start at 8 a.m. and finish at 12 p.m. Special traffic plan is in effect around Galle Face until noon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,145 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC