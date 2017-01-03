Sri Lanka Premier says government imp...

Sri Lanka Premier says government implementing former president's...

Jan 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said it was former President Mahinda Rajapaksa who first understood the necessity of the industrialization for Hambantota area to develop the Hambantota port and this government is only implementing his initiative. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Sri Lanka - China Logistics and Industrial Zone to be set up within the 'Ruhunu Economic Development Area' in Hambantota Saturday, the Premier said the former President had discussed development of Hambantota with the Chinese President during his time and had signed an agreement on 16th September 2014 to begin industries in this area.

