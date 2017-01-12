Sri Lanka PM to leave for Davos meeti...

Sri Lanka PM to leave for Davos meeting tomorrow

2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 15, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave the island tomorrow to attend the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe has been invited to attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017 from 17-20 January 2017 with the participation of over 40 heads of state and 2500 economists.

