Sri Lanka PM questions why former president opposes development of Hambantota

Jan 13, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe why the joint opposition and the former president oppose the government development programs aimed at uplifting the future of the people. The Premier pointed out that the development programs can only begin once a comprehensive understanding of the economy is conducted and the government is continuing the development agenda of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa for Hambantota.

Chicago, IL

