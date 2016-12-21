Sri Lanka PM challenges former presid...

Sri Lanka PM challenges former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to topple the government

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 02, Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday challenged former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to topple the current government, days after the Kurunegala district parliamentarian expressed his intent to make a political comeback by bringing down the government this year. "I will be going next week to Switzerland for one week giving Mahinda time to bring the government down," Press Trust of India quoted Premier Wickremesinghe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,879 • Total comments across all topics: 277,535,764

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC