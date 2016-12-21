Sri Lanka PM challenges former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to topple the government

Jan 02, Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday challenged former president Mahinda Rajapaksa to topple the current government, days after the Kurunegala district parliamentarian expressed his intent to make a political comeback by bringing down the government this year. "I will be going next week to Switzerland for one week giving Mahinda time to bring the government down," Press Trust of India quoted Premier Wickremesinghe.

