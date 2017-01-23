Sri Lanka opens Regional Consular Office of Foreign Ministry in North

Jan 24, Colombo: Following the vision of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, of enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of service delivery to the public, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will open a Regional Consular Office in Jaffna. The Consular Office which will be located at the District Secretariat in Jaffna, will be declared open on Thursday 26 January 2017 at 10.30 a.m. by the Foreign Affairs Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

