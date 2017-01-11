Sri Lanka offers resident visas for f...

Sri Lanka offers resident visas for foreigners investing over $300K

Jan 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka on Thursday offered temporary resident visas for foreign investors who invest a minimum of $300,000, in a move to ease pressure on the rupee. Sri Lanka's Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake addressing a media briefing today invited foreigners to use Sri Lanka to bank their surplus cash.

Chicago, IL

