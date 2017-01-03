Sri Lanka Navy arrests two Indian nationals with 53 kg of Kerala cannabis
Jan 11, Colombo: The Sri Lankan navy has arrested two Indian nationals transporting a stock of Kerala cannabis in the territorial waters of the island yesterday. Naval personnel attached to SLNS Wasaba located in Delft Island belonging to the Northern Naval Command apprehended the two Indians along with a fishing boat in the sea area North of Delft Island on Tuesday .
