Sri Lanka Navy arrests 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Jan 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy said it has arrested ten Indian fishermen on two separate occasions on Saturday for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy personnel attached to SLNS Thammanna located in Thalaimannar belonging to the North Central Naval Command arrested four fishermen along with a fishing trawler, poaching in Sri Lankan waters North of Thalaimannar.

