Sri Lanka Navy arrests 10 Tamil Nadu ...

Sri Lanka Navy arrests 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen for poaching in island waters

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 05, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy said it has assisted the Sri Lanka Coast Guard on Wednesday evening to arrest ten Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy personnel arrested the 10 fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island last evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,818 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,720

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC