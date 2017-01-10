Sri Lanka Navy arrests 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen for poaching in island waters
Jan 05, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy said it has assisted the Sri Lanka Coast Guard on Wednesday evening to arrest ten Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy personnel arrested the 10 fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island last evening.
