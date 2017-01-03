Sri Lanka Navy accused of attacking T...

Sri Lanka Navy accused of attacking Tamil Nadu fishermen

2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 07, Colombo: Fishermen from Tamil Nadu have accused the Sri Lankan navy of attacking them when they were fishing in the territorial waters of the island nation on Saturday. A 34-year-old Tamil Nadu fishermen was injured when they were allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy and admitted to the hospital, according to a fishermen representative.

Chicago, IL

