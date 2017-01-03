Sri Lanka MP Wimal Weerawansa remande...

Sri Lanka MP Wimal Weerawansa remanded until Jan 24 over misuse of state property

Jan 10, Colombo: United People's Freedom Alliance parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa, who was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of police this morning was remanded when he was produced in court. The FCID arrested Weerawansa today when he arrived at the unit to give a statement in connection with his alleged involvement in misusing government vehicles.

Chicago, IL

