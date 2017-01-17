Sri Lanka Media Minister Decries Prof...

Sri Lanka Media Minister Decries Profit-Driven Nationalistic Coverage in South Asia

Speaking to a group of Indian and Pakistani journalists gathered in Colombo recently for a dialogue on cross-border reporting issues between their countries, Sri Lanka's Minister of Mass Media called upon corporate media owners in South Asia to stop promoting nationalistic reporting to make bigger profits, saying that such news coverage becomes "part of the conflict" that prevents the region from reaching its global potential. "The market value for nationalism is very high," said Gayantha Karunathilaka, Minister of Parliamentary Reforms and Mass Media for the Government of Sri Lanka.



