Sri Lanka Marxist party organizes protests against government's Hambanthota Port deal

Jan 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Marxist party Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna has organized demonstrations against the government's deal with a Chinese company to manage the idling southern port in Hambantota. The Ceylon Ports General Employees Union , a JVP-affiliated trade union attached to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority protested the government's move raising black flags throughout the Colombo Port as well as at the ports in Hambantota, Galle and Trincomalee today.

Chicago, IL

