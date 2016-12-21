Sri Lanka launches national program to build a sustainable era

Jan 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena Monday launched the government's "Vision for a Sustainable Era", the national program of building a sustainable country, where everybody will share its dividends. Speaking at the ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat with the participation of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, government ministers and members of parliament, President Sirisena said everyone needs to work unitedly with the spirit of brotherhood as well as with discipline to build the country, but not for those who are in power to aim to retain it and those who are out of power to regain it.

