Sri Lanka keen to resume oil import from Iran
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Sri Lanka is interested to resume import of crude oil and oil products from Iran, Susil Premajayantha, the country's minister of science, technology and research, said. Premajayantha made the remarks during a meeting with Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, IRNA news agency reported Jan. 15. Zarif, for his turn, said that developing cooperation with Asian countries including Sri Lanka in various fields is a priority for the Islamic Republic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec 26
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC