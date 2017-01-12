Sri Lanka keen to resume oil import from Iran

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Sri Lanka is interested to resume import of crude oil and oil products from Iran, Susil Premajayantha, the country's minister of science, technology and research, said. Premajayantha made the remarks during a meeting with Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran, IRNA news agency reported Jan. 15. Zarif, for his turn, said that developing cooperation with Asian countries including Sri Lanka in various fields is a priority for the Islamic Republic.

