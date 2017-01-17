Sri Lanka is making its contribution to the economic integration in South Asia - Prime Minister

Jan 17, Davos: Sri Lanka is making its contribution to the economic integration in South Asia by making Sri Lanka the hub of Indian Ocean, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said today. Addressing a press conference at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday along with Ministers Malik Samarawickrema, Ravi Karunanayake and Harin Fernando, the Premier said with Sri Lanka's hub concept, logistics and the business hub, the integration will become more viable.

