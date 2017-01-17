Sri Lanka, Iran sign agreement to coo...

Sri Lanka, Iran sign agreement to cooperate on laboratory analysis for oil and gas

Jan 17, Tehran: Sri Lanka and Iran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation on laboratory analysis for oil and gas. Sri Lanka's visiting Minister of Science, Technology and Research Susil Premajayantha and Iran's Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari signed the MoU at a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday, Mehr News Agency reported.

Chicago, IL

