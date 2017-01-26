Sri Lanka important for India: Indian...

Sri Lanka important for India: Indian envoy1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: India.com

Colombo, Jan 26 Sri Lanka will continue to be a key part of India's neighbourhood first policy, the new Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu said today and expressed hope that Sri Lankan businesses will take advantage of the proximity between the two nations. "Sri Lanka continues to be a key part of India's 'neighbourhood first' policy," Sandhu said while addressing the Republic Day celebrations here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC