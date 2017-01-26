Sri Lanka important for India: Indian envoy1 hour ago

Colombo, Jan 26 Sri Lanka will continue to be a key part of India's neighbourhood first policy, the new Indian High Commissioner Taranjit Singh Sandhu said today and expressed hope that Sri Lankan businesses will take advantage of the proximity between the two nations. "Sri Lanka continues to be a key part of India's 'neighbourhood first' policy," Sandhu said while addressing the Republic Day celebrations here.

