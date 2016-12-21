Sri Lanka government bans patients of state hospitals obtaining blood tests from private hospitals
Jan 01, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government effective from today has banned the practice of patients admitted to state hospitals getting their blood tests done at private hospitals. Minister of health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajith Senaratne said that the laboratories at all the hospitals in the island are provided with the instruments to conduct the required blood tests.
