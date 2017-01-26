Sri Lanka expects US$ 5 billion investment into the Hambantota Industrial Zone

Jan 30, Colombo: The government of Sri Lanka expects US$ 5 billion investment coming into the Hambantota Industrial Zone , planned to be established in the vicinity of the Hambantota Port in the deep south, over the next few years with 100,000 jobs being created. The industrial zone will not only attract investments from China, but also from Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia and European countries, according to the Minister of Finance Ravi Karunanayake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.