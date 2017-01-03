Sri Lanka delays southern port JV with Chinese firm

Jan 5 Sri Lanka has delayed a joint venture with China Merchants Port Holdings Company Ltd to develop a port in its south, where China has also offered to build an investment zone, a top government official said on Thursday. The nation's cabinet has already approved the deal under which Sri Lanka will lease 80 percent of Hambantota port to the Hong Kong-based listed firm for 99 years for $1.12 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.