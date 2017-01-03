Sri Lanka courts sentences six police...

Sri Lanka courts sentences six police officers to death for killing youth in custody

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 09, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today sentenced police officers to death for killing youth, who was in police custody three years ago. Badulla High Court Judge Rohan Jayawardane today sentenced five police officers of Kandeketiya Police including a sub inspector and an officer attached to the Civil Defense Force for killing a youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,314 • Total comments across all topics: 277,746,823

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC