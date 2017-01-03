Sri Lanka courts sentences six police officers to death for killing youth in custody
Jan 09, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today sentenced police officers to death for killing youth, who was in police custody three years ago. Badulla High Court Judge Rohan Jayawardane today sentenced five police officers of Kandeketiya Police including a sub inspector and an officer attached to the Civil Defense Force for killing a youth.
