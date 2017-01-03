Sri Lanka Civil Society Organization Sustainability Index improved significantly in 2015

Jan 09, Colombo: The Civil Society Organization Sustainability Index for Asia compiled by the United States Agency for International Development shows that Sri Lanka's CSO sustainability while significantly improved in 2015, is still low with only nearly 1,500 organizations operating. "Sri Lanka, which had the lowest overall sustainability in 2014, reported remarkable improvements in CSO sustainability in 2015 due to a dramatic opening of civic space in the country after the election of a new president and a new coalition government during the year," the 2015 CSO Sustainability Index for Asia released in late December 2016 said.

