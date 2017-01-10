Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce calls o...

Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce calls on business community to support...

Jan 06, Colombo: The Monetary Policy Roadmap 2017 released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka this week provides an encouraging outlook for the Sri Lankan business community, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce said in a media release. The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce said it is encouraged by the future plans of the CBSL with regards to monetary policy, price stability, financial system stability and institutional reforms.

Chicago, IL

