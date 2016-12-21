Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor calls on private sector to invest in...

Jan 03, Colombo: As the monetary authority and the apex regulator of the financial system of Sri Lanka, Central Bank is making its best efforts to ensure stable economic conditions on a sustainable basis, the Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy said today. Presenting the Road Map for next year - "Monetary and Financial Sector Policies for 2017 and Beyond" today, the Central Bank Governor said the Central Bank would continue to play its role through clear and consistent policies to ensure overall macroeconomic stability in the country.

