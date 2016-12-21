Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor calls...

Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor calls on private sector to invest in...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 03, Colombo: As the monetary authority and the apex regulator of the financial system of Sri Lanka, Central Bank is making its best efforts to ensure stable economic conditions on a sustainable basis, the Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy said today. Presenting the Road Map for next year - "Monetary and Financial Sector Policies for 2017 and Beyond" today, the Central Bank Governor said the Central Bank would continue to play its role through clear and consistent policies to ensure overall macroeconomic stability in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,382 • Total comments across all topics: 277,567,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC