Sri Lanka begins celebrating National Integration and Reconciliation week from today

1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 08, Colombo: The week from January 8-14 has been declared as the National Integration and Reconciliation week for the first time in the history of Sri Lanka by President Maithripala Sirisena. This week will be celebrated every year as the National Integration and Reconciliation week and it will be supported by the state minister of National Integration and Reconciliation A.H.M. Fowzie and the chairperson of the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.

Chicago, IL

