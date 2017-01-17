Sri Lanka agrees to follow Saudi Arabia's recruitment system for domestic workers

Jan 18, Riyadh: A Sri Lankan labor delegation has agreed to follow Saudi Arabia's Musaned online recruitment system following a meeting with senior officials, Arab News reported. A four-member Sri Lankan team headed by Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Employment G.S. Withanage met with Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Ziyad AI-Sayegh at the headquarters of the Labor Ministry in Riyadh.

