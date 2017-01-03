Sri Lanka: 21 injured, 52 arrested in...

Sri Lanka: 21 injured, 52 arrested in anti-China investment zone protest

Demonstrators react during a clash with police during a protest against the launching of a Chinese industrial zone by China Merchants Port Holdings Company, in Mirijjawila, Sri Lanka Jan 7, 2017. Pic: Reuters police used tear gas and water cannons on Saturday to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing demonstrators protesting against a planned investment zone supported by China.

