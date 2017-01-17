Sarath Fonseka to be questioned furth...

Sarath Fonseka to be questioned further on Lasantha Wickrematunge murder

Jan 22, Colombo:

Jan 22, Colombo: The Criminal Investigations Department of Sri Lanka police will bring in former Army Commander and Minister of Regional Development, Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka on Tuesday for further questioning in connection with the murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge, according to a report in Sunday Observer. The CID questioned Minister Sarath Fonseka on Friday over the murder of the founding Editor of The Sunday Leader, Lasantha Wickrematunge.

