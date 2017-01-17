Sailors of USS Hopper restores the resting place of first US envoy to Sri Lanka in Galle
Jan 21, Galle: The sailors of the US Navy ship USS Hopper, which is docked at Sri Lanka's Colombo Port, today cleared and restored the All Saints cemetery in Galle, where the final resting place of the first US Consul to Sri Lanka lies. The U.S. Embassy officials during a trip to Galle Fort in September last year found the grave site of John Black, the first American Commercial Agent and Consul to Sri Lanka .
