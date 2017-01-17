Sailors of USS Hopper restores the re...

Sailors of USS Hopper restores the resting place of first US envoy to Sri Lanka in Galle

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 21, Galle: The sailors of the US Navy ship USS Hopper, which is docked at Sri Lanka's Colombo Port, today cleared and restored the All Saints cemetery in Galle, where the final resting place of the first US Consul to Sri Lanka lies. The U.S. Embassy officials during a trip to Galle Fort in September last year found the grave site of John Black, the first American Commercial Agent and Consul to Sri Lanka .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,124,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC