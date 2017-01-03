Release of water of the Moragahakanda Reservoir scheduled for tomorrow
Jan 10, Colombo: The release of first water of the Moragahakanda Reservoir built under Sri Lanka's largest multi-functional Irrigation Project is scheduled to take place tomorrow under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena. Deputy Minister Anuradha Jayaratne who joined in an observation visit of the Reservoir said that all arrangements have been finalized for the event.
