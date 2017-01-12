Refugee seeker turned reluctant captain of Tamil migrant ship not guilty: lawyer

The captain of a vessel that arrived on British Columbia's shores carrying hundreds of Tamil migrants did not break the law because he was acting on humanitarian grounds by helping his fellow asylum seekers, a court has heard. In closing arguments at a B.C. Supreme Court jury trial on Thursday, Sandy Ross said his client had no intention of piloting the MV Sun Sea when he paid for the trip as a passenger, but "was thrown into the role of captain" after the Thai crew abandoned the vessel.

