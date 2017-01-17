Provincial Chief Ministers meet forme...

Provincial Chief Ministers meet former President to unite Sri Lanka Freedom Party

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 22, Colombo: Chief Ministers of six provinces representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party met with the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence today to discuss the future of the party in preparation for upcoming local government elections. North Central Province Chief Minister Peshala Jayaratne and Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran did not participate in the meeting with the former president while United People's Freedom Alliance MP's Bandula Gunawardena, Gamini Lokuge, Johnston Fernando and Prasanna Ranatunga and Prof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec 26 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,144,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC