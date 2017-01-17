Preview: Will upbeat South Africa tro...

Preview: Will upbeat South Africa trounce depleted Sri Lanka?

After a disappointing Test series, Sri Lanka lock horns with South Africa in the first T20 International at SuperSport Park, Centurion. A new-look South Africa under new skipper Farhaan Behardien will look to ensure that Proteas continue their dominance over Sri Lanka on this tour.

Chicago, IL

