Police Brace for Sri Lanka Rally against Port Lease to China

Sri Lanka police are bracing for a big protest Saturday by thousands of Buddhist monks and opposition supporters against a government decision to lease a major seaport to a Chinese-controlled venture. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected at an inauguration ceremony for the 99-year lease of the Hambantota port and industrial zone to a company in which China will have 80-percent ownership.

