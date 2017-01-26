PM assures to implement development projects in Anuradhapura safeguarding the heritage sites
Jan 28, Anuradhapura: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today assured that the government will implement development projects in the Anuradhapura district while protecting the national heritage sites. The Prime Minister, who is on an observational tour in Anuradhapura today, performed religious rites at several sacred sites in the district including Ruwanweli Seya, Sri Maha Bodhi, Mirisawetiya and Thanthirimale Raja Maha Viharaya.
