Planters sound alarm as a lack of weedicides strangles sustainability in Sri Lanka's tea estates

Jan 08, Colombo:

Jan 08, Colombo: In the face of devastating crop losses in excess of an estimated Rs. 15 billion in 2016, the Planters Association of Ceylon released a statement pleading with the Government to immediately provide a rational, and effective solution to the management of chemical weeding in the estate sector in a commercially viable manner.

Chicago, IL

