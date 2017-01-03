Pakistan Maritime Security ships' visit to Sri Lanka further...

Jan 09, Colombo: The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra has said that the visit of Pakistan Maritime Security Ships here will further strengthen the cooperation among the two navies as well as brotherly relationships between the two countries. In his brief remarks at a colorful reception arranged Saturday on board the visiting Pakistan Maritime Security Ships Hingol and Basol, Dr. Sipra said the strategic location as well as the economic health of the country is indicative of Sri Lanka's potential to become hub of global maritime trade.

