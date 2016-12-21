Pakistan Maritime Security Ships Hing...

Pakistan Maritime Security Ships Hingol and Basol in Sri Lanka on a goodwill visit

Jan 03, Colombo: In a display of brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan Maritime Security Ships Hingol and Basol will be arriving at Colombo Port for a 4-day port call from 05-08 January 2017, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said in a release. As part of goodwill, Pakistan Maritime ships frequently visit Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

