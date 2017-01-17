Pakistan attaches great importance to...

Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka - Sharif

Jan 19, Davos: Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Sri Lanka, which are most cordial and friendly. Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said when he and his Sri Lankan counterpart Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met on the sidelines of the 2017 World Economic Forum meeting in in Davos, Switzerland Wednesday.

