Over 1,300 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka already in the year

Jan 15, Colombo: Prevalence of mosquito-borne dengue is alarmingly rising in Sri Lanka and according to the Ministry of Health over 1,300 cases of dengue have been reported already in the first half of January this year. During January of this year, 1311 suspected dengue cases have been reported to the Epidemiology Unit from all over the island.

